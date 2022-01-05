Happy Birthday Diane Keaton: 5 iconic roles essayed by the actress that left us inspired

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is one of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood. Keaton has been known for her stunning fashion sense and out-of-the-box personality and has received many honours throughout her career including Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and the AFI Life Achievement Award. Keaton has also won Oscars in the years 1978, 1982, 1997 and 2004 in the 'Best Actress' category for various Woody Allen movies. However, one of her most iconic projects, which made her an exceptional household name was The Godfather series. The actress was immensely recognized for her acting skills, and her movies are still widely watched and appreciated by audience from every generation. On Keaton's birthday, we take a look at some of her iconic roles which made her a shining star in Hollywood.

