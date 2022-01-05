Happy Birthday Diane Keaton: 5 iconic roles essayed by the actress that left us inspired

Diane Keaton is one of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood. Keaton has been known for her stunning fashion sense and out-of-the-box personality and has received many honours throughout her career including Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and the AFI Life Achievement Award. Keaton has also won Oscars in the years 1978, 1982, 1997 and 2004 in the 'Best Actress' category for various Woody Allen movies. However, one of her most iconic projects, which made her an exceptional household name was The Godfather series. The actress was immensely recognized for her acting skills, and her movies are still widely watched and appreciated by audience from every generation.
On Keaton's birthday, we take a look at some of her iconic roles which made her a shining star in Hollywood.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
When we talk about Diane Keaton, we can dare miss Woody Allen's iconic movie, Annie Hall. Allen and Keaton's chemistry was enough to bring home the Best Picture award at the 1978 Oscars. The movie also helped Keaton win an Oscar for Best Actress in the same year.
The Godfather series has been one of the best works of Diane Keaton. Her character Kay Adams was the second wife of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino). However, by the third and final movie in the series, the lead pair separate.
A rom-com movie featuring Diane Keaton, Father of the Bride had Nina (Keaton) and George Banks (Steve Martin) deal with the thought of their protective daughter moving out and eventually getting engaged. Keaton's performance as Nina Banks was highly lauded by the audience.
Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep in a movie together? Count us in! The movie also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Dan Hedaya. Marvin's Room had earned Keaton had third Oscar nod in the Best Actress category.
Diane Keaton as Daphne in the comedy movie Because I Said So had all of us laughing our hearts out! While trying to interfere in her daughters' personal lives, Keaton unexpectedly finds a match of her own.