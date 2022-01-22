Happy Birthday Diane Lane: From The Outsiders to Secretariat, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actress

Diane Lane grew through the 1980s to become one of Hollywood's most accomplished leading women after making her cinematic debut as a child actress in 1979. Lane was a favorite of Francis Ford Coppola, with whom she collaborated on four feature films, and she received an Oscar nod for her role in the 2002 romantic drama Unfaithful. On her 57th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of her best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz) is a youngster coming of age in the 1940s American south with the support of his closest friend, a Jack Russell Terrier called Skip, in the family film My Dog Skip. Willie's lovely mother, Ellen, is played by Lane, a charming homemaker who gives her son the dog after his best buddy gets conscripted.
Lane collaborated with Zack Snyder for the first time on Man of Steel, in which she plays the pivotal role of Clark Kent's (Henry Cavill) adoptive mother, Martha
In Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders, Lane plays Cherry Valance, a popular member of the Socs, or privileged youngsters from the right side of the tracks. Despite their divergent origins, Cherry develops a delicate empathetic relationship with Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a Greaser from a disadvantaged neighbourhood.
Based on a real drama, Secretariat stars Lane as Penny Chenery Tweedy, the owner of the eponymous triple-crown winning thoroughbred who went on to become one of the greatest competitors of all time. The film, a great crowd-pleaser, recounts Penny's journey through and eventual success in the male-dominated world of horseracing in the 1970s.
In the mega-popular Zack Snyder's Justice League, Lane reprises her role as Clark Kent's mother Martha.
Lane portrayed the famed Hollywood writer's wife Cleo Fincher Trumbo in Trumbo, another real-life historical figure.