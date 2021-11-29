Happy Birthday Don Cheadle: 5 movies by the Iron Man star that are too good to miss

MCU favourite Don Cheadle who’s widely remembered for his role alongside Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man turned 56 today! And while the actor is most famous for his roles in Marvel movies, we’re looking back at some of his other films along with the MCU hits that are worth a watch.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Don fantastically played the role of War Machine aka James Rhodes alongside Robert Downey Jr. His superhero character inspired by Marvel Comics was famous for his armour which was similar to that of Tony Stark aka Iron Man!
This film follows Don aka Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager, who leads a happy life with his wife and children in Rwanda. He displays immense courage by saving the lives of many helpless refugees during a communal war.
Don plays Marty--a highly successful management consultant, who tries anything and everything possible to provide his clients with significant information.
Don’s debut movie in 1987 is a tale about the Vietnam War. The film features the complexities of going to war with both seasoned troops and new recruits, as the team attempts to take a hill during the War. In between attacks, the squad members also deal with the other psychological stresses of the war.
Don essayed the role of Basher Tarr in the crime film! The mastermind expert of the team had a heavy cockney accent, often in rhyming slang and a lethal drive.