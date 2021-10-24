Happy Birthday Drake: 6 workout snaps of the rapper that are perfect to give you fitness motivation

Drake is one of the best rappers out there and while every time the musician drops a new track, fans go gaga over it, the same goes for his workout routine too. The 35-year-old rapper is known to be a fitness freak and you will often see him boxing and doing other athletic activities to keep himself fit. From shirtless photos that show off his perfectly chiseled abs to other photos from the gym, Drake is known to give a glimpse of his fitness routine every now and then on his Instagram. While most of us workout to Drake's music, there's another way the rapper can inspire you to remain fit and that is through his own gym sessions. Drake, born as Aubrey Graham is also a father to his son Adonis whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux and is often seen hanging out with the little one in his Instagram posts too. As we celebrate Drake's 35th birthday on October 24, we take a look at his coolest social media moments, when he left us beyond inspired with his fitness regime and left us stunned with his perfect physique. Take a look at some of the rapper's best workout snaps.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Drake
Drake shared this photo on his Instagram long ago, when he was seen posing in the gym after a mighty sweat session. The rapper's dedication to fitness reflects in his amazing physique that can be seen in this snap.
This snap captures the rapper before he begins his heavy-duty workout consisting of several pieces of equipment that can be seen in the background. The rapper's flexed muscles in the photo are enough to show great his fitness regime is.
It's truly inspiring how Drake hit the gym immediately after suffering from g a knee injury merely weeks ago. The rapper showed how well his recovery has been going in a snap he shared on his Instagram account where he flexed his muscles after an intense workout.
This is hands down one of Drake's best mirror selfies. The rapper can be seen flaunting his washboard abs in this photo after completing a rigorous boxing session. If that doesn't motivate you to stay fit, we don't know what will.
Drake is not only all about working out in the gym but also enjoys other athletic activities such as swimming, playing basketball among others. This pool selfie of the rapper shows that he also enjoys a good swim in his workout routine.