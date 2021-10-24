Happy Birthday Drake: 6 workout snaps of the rapper that are perfect to give you fitness motivation

1 / 6

Drake flaunting his chiseled abs

Drake is one of the best rappers out there and while every time the musician drops a new track, fans go gaga over it, the same goes for his workout routine too. The 35-year-old rapper is known to be a fitness freak and you will often see him boxing and doing other athletic activities to keep himself fit. From shirtless photos that show off his perfectly chiseled abs to other photos from the gym, Drake is known to give a glimpse of his fitness routine every now and then on his Instagram. While most of us workout to Drake's music, there's another way the rapper can inspire you to remain fit and that is through his own gym sessions. Drake, born as Aubrey Graham is also a father to his son Adonis whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux and is often seen hanging out with the little one in his Instagram posts too. As we celebrate Drake's 35th birthday on October 24, we take a look at his coolest social media moments, when he left us beyond inspired with his fitness regime and left us stunned with his perfect physique. Take a look at some of the rapper's best workout snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Drake