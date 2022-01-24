Happy Birthday Ed Helms: Actor's 6 unforgettable moments from the Hangover franchise

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Ed Helms

Today on January 24 2022, Hollywood's favorite actor cum comedian, Ed Helms turned 48! Helms has left a mark on both the small and the big screen. He started as a stand-up comedian and in 2002, he landed his first on-screen gig in Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Taking inspiration from other Daily Show alum such as Stephen Colbert and Steven Carell, Helms left the show in search of higher mountains to climb. He soon climbed his Everest and got a role on the legendary sitcom The Office in 2005. This was not the end of Ed's road as he then had a huge breakthrough when he landed a role in the iconic blockbuster, Hangover. The film soon became a comedy must-watch and Helms became a comedy legend. The success of the movie was apparent and a sequel too was obvious. The Hangover franchise now has 3 superhits under its belt. Helms' character in the franchise, Stuart Price, is all shades of perfection and a fan favourite. Keep scrolling to celebrate Ed Helms' birthday and recall some of his best moments in the Hangover franchise.

Photo Credit : Getty Images