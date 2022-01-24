Happy Birthday Ed Helms: Actor's 6 unforgettable moments from the Hangover franchise

Today on January 24 2022, Hollywood's favorite actor cum comedian, Ed Helms turned 48! Helms has left a mark on both the small and the big screen. He started as a stand-up comedian and in 2002, he landed his first on-screen gig in Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Taking inspiration from other Daily Show alum such as Stephen Colbert and Steven Carell, Helms left the show in search of higher mountains to climb. He soon climbed his Everest and got a role on the legendary sitcom The Office in 2005. This was not the end of Ed's road as he then had a huge breakthrough when he landed a role in the iconic blockbuster, Hangover. The film soon became a comedy must-watch and Helms became a comedy legend. The success of the movie was apparent and a sequel too was obvious. The Hangover franchise now has 3 superhits under its belt. Helms' character in the franchise, Stuart Price, is all shades of perfection and a fan favourite. Keep scrolling to celebrate Ed Helms' birthday and recall some of his best moments in the Hangover franchise.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In the first Hangover, after a night of disaster, all the boys minus Doug wake up in a haze. Stu groaning in pain finds himself without, lo and behold, a tooth! A mistake from a drunken night of fun and dangerous decision-making leaves the dentist without a tooth. The irony here is hilarious, especially after it is disclosed that he had pulled it out himself.
In Hangover II, in classic Stu fashion, Stu wakes up to a revelation of sorts. He now has a tattoo. On his face! That too an exact replica of Mike Tyson's iconic face tattoo. The dentist is shocked and baffled by the madness in him that forces him to make life-altering decisions every time he is drugged. His friends in the background like all good friends laugh at his sorry state.
In Hangover part 1, in search of their best friend and the mother of the mysterious baby they found in their closet, the trio ends up in a chappel where they find out that Stu had gotten married and that too to a complete stranger he met during the night of the disaster. The chappel's officiator gives him boxes after boxes of merch they supposedly ordered after their wedding and Stu is shocked out of his mind.
In pursuit of returning the pet monkey the trio finds in the second Hangover. They end up in a car chase and bump into a whole pig hanging beside a roadside stall. The car destroys the body of the pig and a splash of blood gushes in the car, bathing Stu in red. Shocked out of his mind, Stu screams.
In Hangover I, while waiting for the tiger to fall asleep, Stu summarizes the adventure/disaster they experienced in the funniest way possible which is by performing a number on the grand piano and singing in the sweetest harmony. The fans loved this scene so much that now it is famous all over the internet by the name of Stu's song.
In the second Hangover, Stu sings while the trio rides a boat and sets the scene real mellow after the trio encounter one problem after another. The song has been a fan favourite since the movie was released and is better known as the "Alan Town".