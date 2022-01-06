Happy Birthday Eddie Redmayne: 6 interesting facts that fans need to know about the Fantastic Beasts actor

Eddie Redmayne went from up-and-coming young actor with a few TV appearances on his record to Academy Award winner in little time, thanks to his enormous skill and considerable charisma. Redmayne won the Best Actor Oscar for his outstanding depiction of the late Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, three years after his breakout appearance in 2012's Les Misérables (and earned a second nomination the following year for The Danish Girl). In 2016, Redmayne joined the Harry Potter franchise as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, further enhancing his fame. As Redmayne prepares to reprise the magical role for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we’ve gathered up 6 surprising facts about him.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor has disclosed that he was a classmate of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at Eton College. They were even chosen to join The Eton Society, the school's premier organisation, and they played rugby together.
Redmayne has been outspoken about his colorblindness, which his wife Hannah Bagshawe assists him with when it comes to fashion.
Redmayne gave director Tom Hooper the notion that he was an excellent horseback rider during tryouts for the TV drama Elizabeth I. Unfortunately, he was lying, and it was clear that he had never been on a horse when it came to actually doing the task.
Redmayne became the first man born in the 1980s to win an Academy Award for acting for his depiction of Hawking. He's also one of just 17 performers to win an Academy Award for playing real-life persons while they were still living. (Three years after Redmayne's win, Hawking died.)
Redmayne auditioned for a role in the Star Wars galaxy before becoming a member of the Harry Potter universe. He auditioned for the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but Redmayne claimed he had no idea who the character was or how he fit into the narrative because the development was so secretive. To make up for it, he attempted to imitate Darth Vader. It did not go as planned.
Redmayne's unsuccessful audition gave him a foot in the Harry Potter universe, even if he didn't get the character of Riddle. Producer David Heyman instantly thought of Redmayne while casting Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts.