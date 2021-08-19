Happy Birthday Edward Norton: 6 roles played by the actor that prove his versatility

1 / 7

Edward Norton's top versatile roles

Edward Norton is regarded as one of the most talented performers of his age. He's become one of the most sought-after performers to date after making a remarkable debut in Primal Fear, in which he beat off hundreds of young actors for the part. You won't see the guy in the same kinds of roles too often. True, his filmography is somewhat less than that of the Dicaprios and Pitts, but you can guarantee it isn't due to a lack of opportunities. The guy chooses his roles with care, and as fans, we couldn't be happier. So, here's a rundown of some of Norton's greatest roles to date. He does not play the lead in all of them, but it does not mean he does not have an effect on them. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Getty Images