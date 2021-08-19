Happy Birthday Edward Norton: 6 roles played by the actor that prove his versatility

Edward Norton is regarded as one of the most talented performers of his age. He's become one of the most sought-after performers to date after making a remarkable debut in Primal Fear, in which he beat off hundreds of young actors for the part. You won't see the guy in the same kinds of roles too often. True, his filmography is somewhat less than that of the Dicaprios and Pitts, but you can guarantee it isn't due to a lack of opportunities. The guy chooses his roles with care, and as fans, we couldn't be happier. So, here's a rundown of some of Norton's greatest roles to date. He does not play the lead in all of them, but it does not mean he does not have an effect on them. Check them out.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Derek Vinyard, the former neo-Nazi skinhead attempting to put his and his family's lives back together after spending years in jail for a heinous act, will go down in film history as one of the greatest performances of Edward ever produced.
While most casual fans like Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden in Fight Club, true fans see how the whole narrative is held together by one guy - the nameless Narrator, portrayed by Edward Norton.
Fans still remember Norton's sleeve-pulling deception in The Illusionist, which was released less than two months before Christopher Nolan's rival magic show The Prestige.
Following Primal Fear and American History X, Norton earned his third Oscar nomination for his performance in Birdman.
Norton's first collaboration with quirky auteur Wes Anderson still ranks as his most beloved movie among critics.
For his quirky comedic ensemble The Grand Budapest Hotel, writer/director won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. With phenomenal actors like Norton reciting the lines, we can see why.