Happy Birthday Elijah Wood: Lord of the Rings trilogy to Panama Papers, 6 ICONIC films of the actor

Happy Birthday Elijah Wood

Hollywood's most respected icon turned 41! Elijah Wood started his showbiz journey as a child actor at the tender age of only 8 years, with a small role in the famous sci-fi film Back to the Future Part II, and from then, he went on to climb higher mountains. Wood was lauded for his performances in his early sighting like Avalon and Paradise. However, no one knew the Everest of a star Wood was about to become. He soon became a sensation in 2001 with his role as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy which was adapted from the epic high-fantasy novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien. Wood has been a player in this industry for more than 30 years now, and it is safe to say that there is no actor much like him. He has proved again and yet again that he gained fame for all the right reasons. With a total of 110 films and TV credits in his bag, Elijah has impressed peers and audiences with his performances every time, and to put the cherry to top it all off, he has also become a commendable film producer. Keep scrolling to get a quick look at 6 of Wood's most iconic films to date.

Photo Credit : Getty Images