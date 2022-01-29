Happy Birthday Elijah Wood: Lord of the Rings trilogy to Panama Papers, 6 ICONIC films of the actor

Hollywood's most respected icon turned 41! Elijah Wood started his showbiz journey as a child actor at the tender age of only 8 years, with a small role in the famous sci-fi film Back to the Future Part II, and from then, he went on to climb higher mountains. Wood was lauded for his performances in his early sighting like Avalon and Paradise. However, no one knew the Everest of a star Wood was about to become. He soon became a sensation in 2001 with his role as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy which was adapted from the epic high-fantasy novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien. Wood has been a player in this industry for more than 30 years now, and it is safe to say that there is no actor much like him. He has proved again and yet again that he gained fame for all the right reasons. With a total of 110 films and TV credits in his bag, Elijah has impressed peers and audiences with his performances every time, and to put the cherry to top it all off, he has also become a commendable film producer. Keep scrolling to get a quick look at 6 of Wood's most iconic films to date.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There is no way anyone can miss this masterpiece when speaking of Elijah's best performances. This first edition of the epic trilogy has bagged four Academy Awards and will remain an icon for film enthusiasts for years to come, to say the least.
Photo Credit : New Line Cinema
This 2004 release was directed by Michel Gondry and starred Jim Carry and Kate Winslet, Wood's played a supporting in the movie but his performance was nonetheless spotless.
Photo Credit : Anonymous Content
This movie was one of Wood's newer releases. The Netflix original came out in 2017 and is considered Wood's most unconventional role yet. He portrayed the character of Tony in the film who is Ruth's weird neighbor and ends up helping her in the wake of a tragedy, resulting in the blossoming of an unlikely friendship.
Photo Credit : Netflix
This 2007 Vincenzo Natali film is a bit different from the rest. It is a two-hour-long film which consists of 8 short films and in the 8th installment, we catch Wood's as a tourist in Paris. The movie itself is a must-watch for all the ones thirsty for movies about love and people.
Photo Credit : Canal Plus
For the ones eager to see Elijah in his starting years of glory, this movie will fulfill all your wants. In this 1990 Barry Levinson film, Wood played the character of doe-eyed Michael and is all shades of brilliance mixed with frequent bouts of adorableness.
Photo Credit : Baltimore Pictures
Released in 2018, this movie is based on the real-life case of Panama papers when nearly 11 million documents were released by a band of international journalists in 2016, exposing big names from around the globe who had their hands dirty with black money. Elijah voiced one of the instrumental journalists in the documentary.
Photo Credit : Epix