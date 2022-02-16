Happy Birthday Elizabeth Olsen: Looking back at best & most fashionable red carpet moments of the actress

Aside from being a talented actress and birthday girl, Elizabeth Olsen is also a fashion star, and rightfully so–her older sisters, fraternal twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are beloved fashion designers behind The Row and its sister line Elizabeth and James. The stylish twin sisters named their second line after their 2 siblings and if that doesn't give you exposure into the fashion world, what will! Today, we’re looking back at Elizabeth’s best and most stylish red carpet moments.
Elizabeth Olsen attended the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in this stunning velvet mini and looked gorgeous as ever!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen attended the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles and wore this chic pantsuit!
Elizabeth Olsen attended "The Square" premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in this stunning gown.
Elizabeth Olsen attended the UK Fan Event for "Avengers Infinity War" on April 8, 2018, in London, England and wore this gorgeous green leather piece for the event.
Elizabeth Olsen attended the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California and wore this red lacy number for the occasion.