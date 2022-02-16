Happy Birthday Elizabeth Olsen: Looking back at best & most fashionable red carpet moments of the actress

1 / 6

Elizabeth Olsen Birthday

Aside from being a talented actress and birthday girl, Elizabeth Olsen is also a fashion star, and rightfully so–her older sisters, fraternal twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are beloved fashion designers behind The Row and its sister line Elizabeth and James. The stylish twin sisters named their second line after their 2 siblings and if that doesn't give you exposure into the fashion world, what will! Today, we’re looking back at Elizabeth’s best and most stylish red carpet moments.