Happy Birthday Elliot Page: 6 best movies of the star that you should add to your watchlist

Happy Birthday Elliot Page

Elliot Page is a talented actor who has been in a number of films, including Diablo Cody's Juno in 2007, in which he co-starred with Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, and Jason Bateman. Elliot Page has since debuted, portraying a variety of personas based on their real lives. Elliot Page has even created and featured in a Viceland documentary series called Gaycation, in which he explores LGBTQ culture throughout the globe and meets individuals who tell him their stories. On his 35th birthday today, see a list of movies that you should add to your watchlist.

Photo Credit : Getty Images