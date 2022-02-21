Happy Birthday Elliot Page: 6 best movies of the star that you should add to your watchlist

Elliot Page is a talented actor who has been in a number of films, including Diablo Cody's Juno in 2007, in which he co-starred with Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, and Jason Bateman. Elliot Page has since debuted, portraying a variety of personas based on their real lives. Elliot Page has even created and featured in a Viceland documentary series called Gaycation, in which he explores LGBTQ culture throughout the globe and meets individuals who tell him their stories. On his 35th birthday today, see a list of movies that you should add to your watchlist.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
An American Crime, a horrifying tale of torture and murder, is a deeply unsettling horror film based on the true event of Gertrude Baniszweski's torture and murder of Sylvia Likens in Indianapolis. Sylvia Likens and her crippled fifteen-year-old sister Jenny are abandoned by Gertrude Baniszweski when their parents go on a reconciliatory trip.
My Days of Mercy was released after Elliot Page came out and began playing in more LGBTQ+ roles. The start of this period corresponded with an increase in the number of LGBTQ+ roles in Hollywood and on television, particularly those portrayed by LGBTQ+ persons.
Rainn Wilson plays Crimson Bolt, an unusual superhero, in Super, a superhero dark comedy. After his wife Sarah, portrayed by Liv Tyler, left him, Frank Darbo, later known as Crimson Bolt, quits his job as a fry cook and attempts to imitate a TV superhero. Elliot Page plays Libby, a store clerk who is excited about his plan
Juno is a film about a teen who becomes pregnant with one of her best friends, Paulie Bleeker. Juno struggles with whether or not to retain her kid and chooses to place it for adoption, giving it to a couple who are unable to procreate, portrayed by Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner.
Tallulah reunited Elliot Page and Allison Janney, her Juno co-star, in this comedy-drama film. The plot of the film is diametrically opposed to that of Juno. Instead of abandoning a baby, Elliot Page portrays a teen who adopts one.
An intriguing thriller that created waves when it was released in 2005 because to its unconventional concepts, especially given that it was released prior to the #MeToo movement. In Hard Candy, Elliot Page portrays a 14-year-old who kidnaps and tortures a guy she believes of being a sexual predator.