Happy Birthday Emma Roberts: From Scream 4 to We're The Millers; 6 UNMISSABLE movies from the actress

Happy Birthday Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts turns 31! Born in 1991, the Scream Queens star is known for portraying unconventional characters. Roberts first set foot on the big screen with the crime thriller Blow in 2001 yet she gained major traction from not her debut film but her subsequent lead role as Addie Singer in Nickelodeon teen sitcom Unfabulous. The series also gave her the chance to start her music career with the debut soundtrack album Unfabulous and More. Roberts went on to star in many hits but none that would blow up her career much like her 2013 film We're The Millers. Directed by Rawson M. Thurber, this crime comedy film starring Roberts beside big stars like Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Even though the movie did not perform well with the critics, it gave Roberts a much needed wider audience and fanbase. In 2015, Roberts played the lead role of Chanel Oberlin in the Fox series Scream Queens which propelled her career to new heights and even made her character Chanel a cult favourite. On the life front, Roberts is in merry spirits as she birthed her first child with Garrett Hedlund, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020. Scroll down further to look at some of the must-watch movies by Emma Roberts.

Photo Credit : Getty Images