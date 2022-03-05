Happy Birthday Eva Mendes: 6 movies of the actress that you should add to your watchlist

Eva Mendes has featured in a number of films during the course of her career. Fans recognise her from her appearances in movies such as Ghost Rider. Others may remember her from brief appearances in films such as Knocked Up. Eva Mendes hasn't acted in a film in nearly seven years. However, the actress has collaborated with a number of well-known filmmakers, including Werner Herzog and The Farrelly Brothers. On her 48th birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best movies.
Out of Time is a thriller from the early 2000s starring Denzel Washington. The film follows Washington's Matt Lee Whitlock, a police chief in the Florida Keys. Alex Daz Whitlock, Matt's estranged wife and fellow police officer, is played by Eva Mendes.
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, directed by Robert Rodriguez, is one of his greatest films. It explains the plot of "El Mariachi," which takes place after the events of Desperado, the second film in Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy. Ajedrez is played by Eva Mendes. Until the film's conclusion, she looks to be a force for good. Fans of the film may argue that it features Mendes in an unexpected position and that it serves as a suitable conclusion to a fun, exciting, and thrilling trilogy.
Hitch is a romantic comedy film from the mid-2000s. Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, a self-proclaimed dating specialist who helps men discover and impress women, is played by Will Smith. When he meets Sara Melas, (Eva Mendes) who is impervious to all of his techniques and charm, he seems to have met his match. He soon falls in love with her.
Training Day is a now-iconic thriller about a rookie cop's first day on the job with an unusual boss. Officer Jake Hoyt goes for a trip with his new supervisor Detective Alonzo Harris and quickly discovers that his employer does not always follow the rules. As the plot of the film progresses, Hoyt becomes caught in a criminal network of narcotics and murder. Sara, Harris' mistress and the mother of his kid, is played by Eva Mendes.
In The Place Beyond The Pines, audiences are treated to a three-act story. Each narrative is linked by a few primary characters. Romina is played by Eva Mendes. Fans of the film may argue that it demonstrates Mendes' dramatic versatility in various poignant passages. Others may believe she has a strong connection with Ryan Gosling's Glanton. Fans of the two may argue that it is predictable given the connection that evolved offscreen during the making of the film.
On the Tomatometer, Holy Motors is Eva Mendes' highest-rated film. Leos Carax's fantasy drama is presented to the audience. The art film follows a single individual as he appears in many vignettes. Kay M is played by Eva Mendes. Fans of the film may describe it as enthralling and dreamy.