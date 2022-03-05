Happy Birthday Eva Mendes: 6 movies of the actress that you should add to your watchlist

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes has featured in a number of films during the course of her career. Fans recognise her from her appearances in movies such as Ghost Rider. Others may remember her from brief appearances in films such as Knocked Up. Eva Mendes hasn't acted in a film in nearly seven years. However, the actress has collaborated with a number of well-known filmmakers, including Werner Herzog and The Farrelly Brothers. On her 48th birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images