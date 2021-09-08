Happy Birthday Evan Rachel Wood: 6 times the Westworld actress' red carpet outfits won our hearts

Evan Rachel Wood, the star of Westworld, celebrates her birthday today. While Hollywood often sings her praises for her tremendous skill, the trait we'd like to emphasize today is her ability to dazzle on the red carpet. Evan is absolutely amazing in public, and we are always drooling over her clothes. In honor of Evan's 34th birthday and her love of fashion, here are some of her finest red carpet outfits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Beauty in Black is the only phrase which comes to our mind after looking at this gorgeous picture.
Evan surely looks pristine in white here.
With this outfit, it only proves that Evan's fashion appearances have only gotten better with time.
Evan simply looks like a princess straight out of a fairytale
Evan showing how is Power dressing is done right
This is truly elegance personified.