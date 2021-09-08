Happy Birthday Evan Rachel Wood: 6 times the Westworld actress' red carpet outfits won our hearts

    6 times the Westworld actress' red carpet outfits won our hearts

    Evan Rachel Wood, the star of Westworld, celebrates her birthday today. While Hollywood often sings her praises for her tremendous skill, the trait we'd like to emphasize today is her ability to dazzle on the red carpet. Evan is absolutely amazing in public, and we are always drooling over her clothes. In honor of Evan's 34th birthday and her love of fashion, here are some of her finest red carpet outfits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    During the premiere of Westworld

    Beauty in Black is the only phrase which comes to our mind after looking at this gorgeous picture.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

    Evan surely looks pristine in white here.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Premiere of "Westworld" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

    With this outfit, it only proves that Evan's fashion appearances have only gotten better with time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2"

    Evan simply looks like a princess straight out of a fairytale

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2020 Sundance Film Festival

    Evan showing how is Power dressing is done right

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3

    This is truly elegance personified.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images