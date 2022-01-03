Happy Birthday Florence Pugh: From Black Widow to Little Women, exceptional films by the star

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh turns 26 today! While young, the Oxford native has risen to fame with her memorable performances in features like Black Widow, Little Women, Hawkeye and more. Even though she’s only made her acting debut in 2014, Pugh already has several acclaimed films and accolades under her kitty. From being a violent young bride in Lady Macbeth to the perfectly ladylike aristocrat Amy March in Little Women, Florence’s range as an actor is unmatched. On her 26th birthday today, we’re looking back at some of her best works yet!

Photo Credit : Getty Images