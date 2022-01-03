Happy Birthday Florence Pugh: From Black Widow to Little Women, exceptional films by the star

Florence Pugh turns 26 today! While young, the Oxford native has risen to fame with her memorable performances in features like Black Widow, Little Women, Hawkeye and more. Even though she’s only made her acting debut in 2014, Pugh already has several acclaimed films and accolades under her kitty. From being a violent young bride in Lady Macbeth to the perfectly ladylike aristocrat Amy March in Little Women, Florence’s range as an actor is unmatched. On her 26th birthday today, we’re looking back at some of her best works yet!
Essaying the role of perfectly ladylike aristocrat Amy March, Pugh shines as one of the tamer ones in the March family. The film follows the March sisters as they enter the threshold of womanhood and go through many ups and downs in life and endeavour to make important decisions that can affect their future.
Playing Natasha Romanoff’s little sister Yelena Belova, the KGB spy and her Avenger sister attempt a mission to destroy their KGB handler, General Dreykov. During their journey, the girls also reunite with their family and are forced to face their dark and dysfunctional past.
In 19th century England, violent young bride Katherine aka Pugh and Alexander (essayed by Paul Hilton) are in a loveless marriage. Katherine engages in an affair with Sebastian (essayed by Cosmo Jarvis), a worker from her husband's estate.
Pugh returns to the Marvel universe as the former KGB spy Yelena Belova. This time, Yelena is going toe to toe with Kate Bishop (essayed by Hailee Steinfeld).
While this one is yet to hit theatres, we’re positive that this is one to look out for! Alongside Pugh, the film stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan and more. The psychological thriller set in 1950s follows a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, but she soon begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.