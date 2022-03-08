Happy Birthday Frederick Prinze Jr: 6 must-watch classics from the actor

Frederick Prinze Jr. turns 46! The actor is famously known for being the lead in the pop culture classic rom-com She's All That which was recently rebooted with TikTok star Addison Rae as the main lead. Besides being an actor, Prinze also helms many projects as a writer and producer. He is also known for playing the iconic role of Sandy, the nanny, in Friends. For the unversed, in Season 9 of the legendary show Rachel (Jennifer Anniston) wants to hire a nanny for her daughter and she finds one in Sandy but he is a man which doesn't sit right with Ross (David Schwimmer). Prinze has under his belt several cult classics from rom-coms to horror thrillers. Scroll down further to have a little taste of Frederick Prinze Jr.'s must-watch filmography.
Following in the footsteps of every quintessential teenage rom-com classic, this movie employs Prinze in the role of Zack Siler who gets cheated on and dumped by his popular girlfriend, he takes it on himself to get his revenge by turning a socially awkward Laney into the prom queen.
Directed by Jim Gillespie, this horror thriller follows the story of four friends who after a night of fun accidentally kill a man and dump his corpse to conceal their crime but they are unaware of the horror that follows. Prinze plays the part of Ray Bronson in the movie.
This comedy-drama film casts Prinze in the role of Owen, a filmmaker, and captures his life along with his friend ray, a drummer. Both friends battle through struggles to figure out their lives while doing menial jobs and drinking.
Ryan (Frederick Prinze Jr.) is a college baseball player whose life takes a wide turn when he travels with his father in order to work as a florist. In classic rom-com fashion, he falls in love with a rich girl whose father is against their relationship.
Starring Prinze beside Julia Stiles, the movie follows the life of two lovebirds Al and Imogen whose love soon turns sour which eventually leads to Al looking for desperate solutions to get far from his first love.
Jennifer (Claire Forlani) and Ryan (Frederick Prinze Jr.) don't sit right with each other at first yet both give a shot to friendship but things start to stir up and turn awkward after the two end up having sex.
