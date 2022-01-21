Happy Birthday Geena Davis: From Thelma & Louise to The Fly, 6 iconic roles played by the actress

Geena Davis has had a colourful Hollywood career. Davis spent the next three years on television after making her cinematic debut in the legendary comedy Tootsie in 1982. She appeared in famous 1980s shows such as Knight Rider, Fantasy Island, Family Ties, and others. With powerful roles in films like "Thelma & Louise," "The Long Kiss Goodnight," "A League of Their Own," and others that challenged the status quo for female representation on screen, it's easy to see how her passion for authenticity in storytelling translated into work in front of the camera as well. On her 66th birthday today, below we have Geena Davis' six best movies.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Davis has been a constant in the Stuart Little series as the mousy matriarch. Stuart Little 2, in which the eponymous mouse (Michael J. Fox) embarks on a perilous journey across the globe to save a buddy, is the highest-rated film in the series.
Davis starred in three films that were released in 1988. One won her an Oscar (The Accidental Tourist), and the other has become one of the most acclaimed cult comedies of all time.
When bored housewife Thelma (Davis) and her waitress friend Louise (Sarandon) decide to liven up their drab lives by embarking on a cross-country journey, they find themselves involved in a serious crime. Despite the fact that the police is on their trail and their loved ones are scared sick, Thelma and Louise remain faithful to their hearts at all times.
Davis features in and executive produces the documentary This Changes Everything, which takes a hard look at gender inequality and the systemic wage gap in Hollywood.
Tootsie is a film directed by Sydney Pollak and starring Dustin Hoffman as Michael Dorsey, an unemployed actor who thinks up the notion of auditioning for a soap opera as a woman. When he gets the job, Michael must keep his gender-bending makeover and play the elderly Dorothy Michaels for the remainder of the film. Davis portrays April, a chirpy member of the soap's staff.
The Fly was just Davis's fourth feature picture at the time, but it has since become one of the most renowned cult horror films of the last quarter-century.