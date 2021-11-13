Happy Birthday Gerard Butler: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that will make your heart beat faster

Gerard Butler, the Hollywood heartthrob who created enchantment with films such as Law Abiding Citizen, The Ugly Truth, and The Phantom of the Opera, is 52 today. The Scottish actor, who began acting in the mid-1990s, went on to perform minor parts in films such as Mrs Brown, Tomorrow Never Dies, before gaining international acclaim for his depiction of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's film 300. However, apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known for his looks. Below are 6 photos of the birthday boy which will definitely make your heart beat faster.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo where Gerard can be seen with his wavy hair is all you need to see today.
We cant get over that pout
Surely Gerard's pooch is very adorable but we cant stop looking at him
Photo Credit : Gerard Butler Instagram
How can someone look this hot while scrolling on their phone is beyond us.
Gerard captioned this picture as "Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee."
This picture gives us all 'wolverine' look vibes.