Happy Birthday Gerard Butler: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that will make your heart beat faster

Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST   |  985
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    Gerard Butler, the Hollywood heartthrob who created enchantment with films such as Law Abiding Citizen, The Ugly Truth, and The Phantom of the Opera, is 52 today. The Scottish actor, who began acting in the mid-1990s, went on to perform minor parts in films such as Mrs Brown, Tomorrow Never Dies, before gaining international acclaim for his depiction of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's film 300. However, apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known for his looks. Below are 6 photos of the birthday boy which will definitely make your heart beat faster.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    When he showed off his curly hair

    This photo where Gerard can be seen with his wavy hair is all you need to see today.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    The time he posed with a pout

    We cant get over that pout

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Butler with his pooch

    Butler with his pooch

    Surely Gerard's pooch is very adorable but we cant stop looking at him

    Photo Credit : Gerard Butler Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    Gerard Butler casually scrolling on his phone

    How can someone look this hot while scrolling on their phone is beyond us.

    Photo Credit : Gerard Butler Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Just sippin coffee

    Just sippin coffee

    Gerard captioned this picture as "Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee."

    Photo Credit : Gerard Butler Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Happy Birthday Gerard Butler

    Gerard treating fans with a candid picture

    This picture gives us all 'wolverine' look vibes.

    Photo Credit : Gerard Butler Instagram