Happy Birthday Gwen Stefani: 6 PHOTOS of The Sweet Escape singer flaunting her beautiful blonde hair

Gwen Stefani's iconic blonde hair

Gwen Stefani's fashion sense has always been celebrated as much as her music. Her 1998 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet look was one that fans still haven't forgotten. The singer's iconic blonde locks, and the most talked-about ponytail along with her feminine yet tomboy aesthetic has always been well appreciated, especially during the early 2000s, when Stefani was just discovering her signature style and look. She's definitely hip-hop mixed with old Hollywood glamour and every e-girl today has definitely taken their style inspiration from this icon. The Hollaback Girl singer has an unapologetic style and that's what Stefani's fans love about her. Along with that, her iconic lip colours definitely have a separate fanbase. Stefani's bold yet feminine stylebook has always emphasized on bright makeup, filled with bright colours. Even to this day, the singer styles herself in pinks, bright purples, goldens, and iconic pastel colours! To mark her 52nd birthday(well, age is just a number of Stefani!), we have taken the liberty to list some of Gwen Stefani's selfies from her official social media platform which fans can take a look at, and cherish the most iconic looks of their favourite singer. Thank us later:

Photo Credit : Gwen Stefani Instagram