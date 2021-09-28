Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: 6 times the actress proved nobody rocks the red carpet better than her

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's red-carpet attire reflects her A-list movie star credentials, despite the fact that she is now best known for her business endeavors, most notably in the health industry. The Academy Award winner, who is a frequent at high-profile events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, is one of just a few ladies who manage to radiate Old Hollywood elegance in 2020. Paltrow has been as faithful to a few favorite red-carpet designers as she has to her fresh-faced approach to beauty throughout the course of her almost three-decade-long career. On her birthday today, lets look back at her best red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images