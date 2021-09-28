Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: 6 times the actress proved nobody rocks the red carpet better than her

Gwyneth Paltrow's red-carpet attire reflects her A-list movie star credentials, despite the fact that she is now best known for her business endeavors, most notably in the health industry. The Academy Award winner, who is a frequent at high-profile events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, is one of just a few ladies who manage to radiate Old Hollywood elegance in 2020. Paltrow has been as faithful to a few favorite red-carpet designers as she has to her fresh-faced approach to beauty throughout the course of her almost three-decade-long career. On her birthday today, lets look back at her best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Gwyneth chose a gown by her friend Stella McCartney for Oscars.
The actor wore a metallic column gown by Calvin Klein for the 2011 Academy Awards.
Paltrow chose baby pink Ralph & Russo couture for the 2015 Oscars.
Paltrow chose a blouse by G. Label and Jimmy Choo sandals for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
She attended amfAR’s Inspiration Gala in LA wearing floor-length Ralph & Russo.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the UK TV documentary premiere of Madonna's new confessional Channel 4 documentary