Happy Birthday Hilary Duff: 6 TV shows and movies of the actress that you CANNOT miss

Hilary Duff's acting career has been primarily centered on Younger, in which she portrays millennial book whiz Kelsey Peters, for the past six years. However, the actress has been performing since the late 1990s, when she was a pre-teen, and had a particularly successful run in the early 2000s. Most people remember her best for her role as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel comedy Lizzie McGuire, which ran from 2001 to 2004. She has, however, appeared in a number of DCOMs and other films of varied quality. On her 34th birthday, let's take a look back at her six best TV series and movies that you should absolutely see.
We may not be getting a Lizzie McGuire remake, but Younger has the vibe of one. Lizzie would have liked to be a high-powered book editor living in New York City and dating beautiful guys while wearing great clothing when she was in middle school.
In this 2002 DCOM, Duff plays Kelly, a free-spirited teen who winds up at military school after her mom gets remarried
This 2004 rom-com, a modern-day twist on Cinderella, portrays Duff as an unpopular teen waitress who starts communicating online with Austin (Chad Michael Murray), the sexiest guy at school. What's the issue? He has no clue who she is in real life.
Duff seems to like films in which her character has a hidden identity. In this 2005 romantic comedy, she portrays Holly, who pretends to be a secret lover in order to assist her mother regain her confidence.
Duff portrayed Olivia Burke, Dan Humphrey's movie star girlfriend, in six episodes of Gossip Girl Season 3. Surprisingly, Duff did not portray a fictitious film actor for the first time.
In this 2012 comedy, Duff portrays another another Hollywood star. In this case, it's A-lister Kim Powers competing for a part in a film that the author inadvertently promised to his girlfriend. Bring on the drama!