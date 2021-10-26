Happy Birthday Hillary Clinton: 6 inspirational QUOTES from the politician about women empowerment

Hillary Clinton has been the First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and the Presidential nominee and in every role, she has been vocal about women empowerment. Clinton has been an advocate for women and young girls, voicing her strong opinions on educating women and encouraging them to build their own careers. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want—even president," Clinton once said, as she asked women to concentrate on building better futures for themselves.
On the occasion of the politician's 74th birthday, we take a look at some of her quotes on women empowerment:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Clinton has time and again fixated on making women empowered. "There cannot be true democracy unless women are given the opportunity to take responsibility for their own lives. There cannot be true democracy unless all citizens are able to participate fully in the lives of their country," she added.
Hillary Clinton has inspired women to become "agents of change" and "drivers of progress." She has urged women to work on their dreams and aspirations.
"If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you," Clinton said.
Hillary Clinton has always motivated other women to join the fight for better health care, paid family leave and equal pay.
Hillary Clinton wants women to dream big, and stand at par with everyone in society.