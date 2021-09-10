Happy Birthday Hugh Grant: From Notting Hill to Love Actually, we’re looking at 5 best movies by the Brit star

British actor Hugh Grant turns 61 today and we’re celebrating his big day with a look back at some of his best films over the past few decades. While we know and love him as our favourite romantic hero, Grant’s career has more than rom-coms to add to his portfolio. From 2019’s The Gentlemen to evergreen hits like Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’ Diary, Grant has packed some seriously entertaining movies in his career. Recently, the actor also wowed fans with his performance in The Undoing, which he starred in alongside Nicole Kidman.
Without further ado, let’s look at the best films by the British actor that will keep you hooked and sorted, not just for this, but many future weekends to come.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Notting Hill: Hugh is a charming British bookseller in the film! William meets and falls in love with Anna, a high-profile American actress (Julia Roberts). However, their relationship goes through many problems due to their different social statuses.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
Two Weeks Notice: Grant essays the role of entitled rich heir George Wade who hires Lucy (Sandra Bullock), a lawyer in his company. However, she grows tired and decides to quit as he treats her like a nanny instead of using her professional skills, until they fall in love.
Love Actually: The heartwarming film is a Christmas-themed romantic feature that follows several separate stories which are somehow all connected. The stories all find their happily ever afters as the holiday season settles.
Bridget Jones’ Diary: Grant plays--Daniel Cleaver who toys around with Bridget, a single woman, writes a diary focusing on how she wants to change her life. However, after two romantic encounters, her perspective changes drastically.
Music and Lyrics: Grant plays an old-time '80s pop artist who’s on the verge of losing his touch so desperately seeks helps from the lady who waters his plants to help him write lyrics for a duet with a teen pop icon that will help him with his comeback in the music industry.