Happy Birthday Issa Rae: 5 career-defining movies of the actress that are too good to be missed

Happy Birthday, Issa!

Issa Rae is an American actress who rose to fame for her incredible work on the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. Through her YouTube channel, she also helped raise awareness on various issues and made short films, web series, and several other interesting and hard-hitting content. Rae has also co-created and co-written the web series Insecure (2016–2021) which has been a huge hit. The actress has been nominated for various Golden Globes Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. Not just that, Rae has been an author, having written her own memoir, titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which eventually became a New York Times best-seller. In 2018, the actress gained major recognition as she was listed in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world article. As for her roles in movies, Rae has given some incredible performances in The Hate U Give (2018), Little (2019), The Photograph (2020), The Lovebirds (2020), among others. She has also been known as the voice of Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) which is set to release in 2022. On the actress's birthday, we take a look at some of her most amazing movies.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES