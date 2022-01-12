Happy Birthday Issa Rae: 5 career-defining movies of the actress that are too good to be missed

Issa Rae is an American actress who rose to fame for her incredible work on the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. Through her YouTube channel, she also helped raise awareness on various issues and made short films, web series, and several other interesting and hard-hitting content. Rae has also co-created and co-written the web series Insecure (2016–2021) which has been a huge hit. The actress has been nominated for various Golden Globes Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. Not just that, Rae has been an author, having written her own memoir, titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which eventually became a New York Times best-seller. In 2018, the actress gained major recognition as she was listed in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world article.
As for her roles in movies, Rae has given some incredible performances in The Hate U Give (2018), Little (2019), The Photograph (2020), The Lovebirds (2020), among others. She has also been known as the voice of Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) which is set to release in 2022. On the actress's birthday, we take a look at some of her most amazing movies.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
In the Issa Rae starrer Little, April becomes a 13-year-old girl just before talking about a very important presentation for her angry boss Jordan. The movie is hilarious, to say the least, and Issa's acting seemed marvellous.
Issa Rae in The Photograph has been a blessing for her fans! Issa Rae as Mae leads the movie as she unexpectedly deals with the death of her photographer mother Christina Eames.
The Hate U Give is about the story of Starr Carter who lives in a poor, mostly black neighbourhood but attends a wealthy, white prep school.
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani were too good in The Lovebirds! The duo gets engaged in a murder mystery which unexpectedly halts their breakup.
Killing Lazarus is about the last three days in Thurgood Jacobs and Lazarus James childhood friendship. However, fans have often praised the movie's ending.