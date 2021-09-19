Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett Smith: Here are 6 most ICONIC red carpet looks served by the actress

Jada Pinkett Smith has actually walked the red carpet for decades, whether it's to promote her own films or to support her ex husband, Will Smith. When we look back at her fashion development, which began in the early 1990s, it's obvious that the Red Table Talk presenter has always had a unique sense of style. Because who else, no matter their age, can pull off braids, a platinum pixie cut, and a silk head wrap? On her 50th birthday, lets take a look at her 6 best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jada giving us all princess vibes in this red carpet look
Jada even knows how to rock a casual red carpet look
Jada giving us all boss lady vibes from this look.
Jada looking just effortless in this red carpet look.
In the spirt of her ex husband's character The Genie, Pinkett Smith wore a bedazzled crop top and oversized pants to the premiere of Disney's Aladdin.
Again during a premiere of Will Smith's movie, Jada made sure to look gorgeous.