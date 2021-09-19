Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett Smith: Here are 6 most ICONIC red carpet looks served by the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has actually walked the red carpet for decades, whether it's to promote her own films or to support her ex husband, Will Smith. When we look back at her fashion development, which began in the early 1990s, it's obvious that the Red Table Talk presenter has always had a unique sense of style. Because who else, no matter their age, can pull off braids, a platinum pixie cut, and a silk head wrap? On her 50th birthday, lets take a look at her 6 best red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images