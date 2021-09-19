Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett Smith: Here are 6 most ICONIC red carpet looks served by the actress

    Jada Pinkett Smith has actually walked the red carpet for decades, whether it's to promote her own films or to support her ex husband, Will Smith. When we look back at her fashion development, which began in the early 1990s, it's obvious that the Red Table Talk presenter has always had a unique sense of style. Because who else, no matter their age, can pull off braids, a platinum pixie cut, and a silk head wrap? On her 50th birthday, lets take a look at her 6 best red carpet looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    47th NAACP Image Awards

    Jada giving us all princess vibes in this red carpet look

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2018 Sundance Film Festival

    Jada even knows how to rock a casual red carpet look

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2019 Sundance Film Festival

    Jada giving us all boss lady vibes from this look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    61st Annual GRAMMY Award

    Jada looking just effortless in this red carpet look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Premiere of Disney's "Aladdin"

    In the spirt of her ex husband's character The Genie, Pinkett Smith wore a bedazzled crop top and oversized pants to the premiere of Disney's Aladdin.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Premiere Of "Gemini Man"

    Again during a premiere of Will Smith's movie, Jada made sure to look gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images