Happy Birthday James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy to Peacemaker, 6 BEST works of the filmmaker

James Gunn turns 56! The filmmaker is best known for his incredible work on the Marvel franchise Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn started his footing in the industry as a screenwriter in the mid-1990s. It was after a long career as a writer that he began to shift his bearings and go towards the directing plane. In 2006, Gunn directed his first film Slither and thereafter moved into the superhero genre. Ever since the director is known for his unique style with unconventional heroes. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of James Gunn's best works.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The first edition of the famous Marvel franchise came out in 2014 and became an instant hit with the fans. The story revolves around the character of Chris Pratt who plays Peter Quill. The space rover teams up with a bunch of nobodies and saves the universe from utter destruction and in the meantime finds his place with the scattered group.
Photo Credit : Marvel Studios
A year ago, the film came out and changed everybody's opinion of the franchise. The 2016 version of the film flopped majorly when Gunn stepped on the scene, he picked up the project and gave fans what they deserved. The official premise of the film reads, "A government agent manipulates supervillains to become a part of a dangerous team in exchange for reduced sentences. They get sent to Corto Maltese, where they must destroy a laboratory."
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
The HBO Max dark comedy took the internet by storm as Gunn alongside other creators of the show brought in a fresh take to the superhero trope. The story follows "Peacemaker, a man who fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."
Photo Credit : HBO Max
Though this 2019 horror thriller was not directed by Gunn, he was the co-producer of the project. The official synopsis for the film reads, "Tori and Kyle find a baby boy in a spaceship and adopt him as their own child, Brandon. However, after turning 12, Brandon learns that he has superpowers and begins to use them for sinister purposes."
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Releasing
Not only did James Gunn write this action-comedy but he was also the director and an actor in the film which revolves around "an ordinary man who has lived a disappointing life decides to transform himself into a superhero and fight crime when his wife, a recovering addict, leaves him for another man."
Photo Credit : IFC Films
This sci-fi horror was James Gunn's directorial debut in 2006. The film did a great job of introducing Gunn and his unique filmmaking style to the industry. The film has remained a cult classic through the years. The synopsis for the film reads, "A black comedy set in a small town in modern-day America, with a dash of horror that spoofs 1950s films and pays a tribute to the science fiction genre."
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures