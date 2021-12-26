Happy Birthday Jared Leto: 5 fascinating facts that will make you fall in love with the Morbius star

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Jared Leto

Jared Leto has turned 50 years old today! He is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood with movies like The Suicide Squad, House of Gucci and Morbius to his name. He started his career with appearances in television shows, however, Leto's first big break was as Jordan Catalano in the TV series, My So-Called Life. Apart from acting, Leto has also been interested in music from a very young age. The actor has also been actively advocating for humanitarian causes for which, he has been lauded time and again by his fans all over the world. By now, his beloved fans know that Leto's talent knows no bounds. When he was in college, Jared Leto wrote a short film called Crying Joy which made him realize his true strength as an artist. As for his love life, Leto was reportedly engaged to Cameron Diaz once. However, if the reports are to be believed, the two dated briefly from 2000 to 2003. Leto has been known for playing many unconventional characters including his iconic portrayal of Joker. For many of his characters, Leto also let himself prepare while living his life as the character itself, for example, when Leto prepared for the movie Requiem For A Dream, he lived in the streets of New York to better understand his character. Here are more facts about the actor:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES