Happy Birthday Jared Padalecki: 6 interesting facts about the Supernatural star

Jared Padalecki turns 40! The actor is best known for playing the character of Sam Winchester in the Tv series Supernaturals. Jared rose to fame in the 2000s with his entry into the popular series Gilmore Girls. Later, he was praised for being part of the films New York Minute (2004) and House of Wax (2005). The actor had a bumpy ride for a while but recently has been doing good with his lead role in the CW series Walker. However, even after years in the industry, fans know little about the actor. To celebrate Jared's birthday, we compiled a list of lesser-known facts about Jared Padalecki. Scroll down below and swipe through!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor was not just a slacker in class, while in high school he won the National Forensic League championship alongside a partner and was even a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program.
The actor towers well above most people as he stands tall at a height of 6'4".
Jared was about to enter college when he got the chance to play Rory's love interest on Gilmore Girls and gone were his college days.
Before Henry Cavill, Jared was in the running to play the superhero in McG's Superman: Flyby, but sadly the film was never made.
Before getting married to his Supernatural co-star Genevieve Cortese, Jared was engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sandra McCoy.
During a fan convention, the actor revealed that he had picked up the habit of using sign language with his kids because of the PBS show Signing Time!