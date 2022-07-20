Happy Birthday Jared Padalecki: 6 interesting facts about the Supernatural star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki turns 40! The actor is best known for playing the character of Sam Winchester in the Tv series Supernaturals. Jared rose to fame in the 2000s with his entry into the popular series Gilmore Girls. Later, he was praised for being part of the films New York Minute (2004) and House of Wax (2005). The actor had a bumpy ride for a while but recently has been doing good with his lead role in the CW series Walker. However, even after years in the industry, fans know little about the actor. To celebrate Jared's birthday, we compiled a list of lesser-known facts about Jared Padalecki. Scroll down below and swipe through!

Photo Credit : Getty Images