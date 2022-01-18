Happy Birthday Jason Segel: 6 photos of the actor with HIMYM cast that will make you nostalgic

Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:33 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Jason Segel

    Happy Birthday Jason Segel

    Jason Segel's acting career took off once he landed his breakout role as Nick Adopolis in Freaks and Geeks. Though Freaks and Geeks gave him his first chance, the actor has gone a long way since playing that wayward teenager. Segel's career has brought him to some unexpected areas, beginning with his role as Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Mother. On Jason's 42nd birthday today, let's take a look back at some of the BTS pictures of him with his HIMYM cast that will surely make us all nostalgic.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Marshmallow & Lilypad

    Marshmallow & Lilypad

    This photo of the on screen couple is making us go all aww

    Photo Credit : Jason Segel Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Whole cast

    Whole cast

    This picture of the whole cast together is making us teary eyed.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Award Ceremony

    Award Ceremony

    This show surely deserved all the awards.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Too cute

    Too cute

    This BTS picture of the cast is too cute for us to handle.

    Photo Credit : Jason Segel Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Last picture on set

    Last picture on set

    This picture of our fav is the one where we all cried the most.

    Photo Credit : Jason Segel Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    With the creators

    With the creators

    This picture along with the creators of the HIMYM is making us want to re-watch the whole series again.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images