Happy Birthday Jenna Dewan: 5 times the Step Up star was the queen of the red carpet

The talented Hollywood star Jenna Dewan turns 41 today! While the actress first started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliott, her dancing skills helped her rise to fame as an actress when she essayed the role of Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. The same film also led her to her husband of 10 years Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 1 kid--daughter Everly. From her initial appearances in the Step Up franchise to her memorable role in Witches of East End, the actress has come a long way, which truly reflects in her style. Today, to mark her special day, we’re looking at Jenna’s best red carpet moments so far!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jenna Dewan attended the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held in LA in 2016 in his chic gown!
Jenna Dewan attended the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party in 2019 wearing this daring black number!
Jenna Dewan stunned at the red carpet as she arrived at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Back in November 2019, Jenna Dewan attended The Americana At Brand Annual Christmas Tree Lighting And Show in California while rocking this elegant navy blue gown.
This monochromatic number on Jenna Dewan stole the spotlight at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021.