Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: 6 photos of the actress that prove she is ageing like a fine wine

Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role on Friends as the sometimes-flirty, always-fashionable Rachel Green, but in real life, the actress appears refreshingly down-to-earth, even when she's glammed up from head to toe. Jennifer ascended to the top of Hollywood's A-List in her twenties and has been in the limelight ever since, owing to parts in popular romantic comedies such as Along Came Polly, The Break-Up, and He's Just Not That Into You. She's worked with some of Hollywood's greatest personalities, including Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, and Gerard Butler (just to name a few). Most recently, she collaborated with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler on the blockbuster Netflix film Murder Mystery, and she returned to TV in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. And did I mention she accomplished it all while looking amazing? She has, after all. From legendary award wins to highly public breakups and everything in between, Today is Jennifer Aniston's 53rd birthday, and here are six photographs that prove she has hardly aged over the years:

Photo Credit : Getty Images