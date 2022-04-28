Happy Birthday Jessica Alba: 6 best performances by the actress that you shouldn't miss

    Happy Birthday Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba is perhaps best known for her portrayal as Sue Storm, AKA The Invisible Woman, in the films Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. More ardent fans may recall her as Max Guevara in the television series Dark Angel, one of James Cameron's early attempts into television. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best roles.

    The Killer Inside Me

    Alba co-stars in this 2010 erotic criminal thriller with Academy Award winner Casey Affleck and Academy Award contender Kate Hudson, so it's no wonder that it's one of her greatest flicks.

    Meet Bill

    This 2007 comedy film stars Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as an ordinary Joe who reluctantly becomes a mentor to a kid. Logan Lerman (Hunters), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), and, of course, Jessica Alba all make appearances.

    Idle Hands

    Idle Hands is a 1999 dark comedy film about a boy who discovers his right hand has been possessed after killing both his parents and his closest pals by mistake. Molly, the teenager's unknowing girlfriend, is played by Alba.

    Awake

    Alba co-stars with Hayden Christensen from Star Wars in this 2007 conspiracy thriller. It recounts the thrilling account of a guy who finds his surgical team plans to kill him while he's on the operating table after experiencing anaesthetic awareness and a clairvoyant experience.

    Machete

    Fans of this 2010 exploitation action picture may be surprised to learn that it is a spinoff of the Spy Kids films, in which Alba also stars. Danny Trejo plays the title character, Machete, and Alba plays Sartana Rivera, an immigration officer torn between the law and her family.

    Sin City

    Sin City: A Dame to Kill For's predecessor was a significantly larger success than the sequel, generating USD 160 million on a USD 40 million budget and getting wonderful reviews from critics and viewers alike. It, also stars Bruce Willis, Benicio del Toro, Clive Owen, and Mickey Rourke, in addition to Jessica Alba.

