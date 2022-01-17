Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: Looking back at 5 comedy films by the actor that left us in splits

Hollywood veteran and comedy legend Jim Carrey turns 50 today! After gaining recognition in 1990 from a recurring role in the American sketch comedy television series–In Living Color, the actor became best known for his energetic slapstick performances in movies such as The Mask, Liar Liar and many more. The icon has been in Hollywood for over 3 decades, and as he turns 50 today, we’re looking back at the best comic films by the star.
Carrey aka Stanley, a meek bank employee, turns into an eccentric and maniacal green-skinned superhero who can bend reality, after wearing a wooden mask that was created by Loki, the Norse god of mischief.
Grinch (voiced by Carrey) lives in solitude just outside Whoville. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him.
The 2003 film follows the story of a furious TV reporter who demands an explanation from God for the injustice done to him. The Almighty gives him the power to run the world for a while, to teach him how difficult it is.
Carrey essays the role of a successful lawyer, who's entire career is built on the basis of lies. His life takes an ugly turn when his son wishes for him to not lie for a day and his wish comes true.
Carl aka Carrey, a lonely man with low self-esteem, participates in a self-help programme that challenges him to say yes to everything in life for an entire year.