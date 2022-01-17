Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: Looking back at 5 comedy films by the actor that left us in splits

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Jim Carrey

Hollywood veteran and comedy legend Jim Carrey turns 50 today! After gaining recognition in 1990 from a recurring role in the American sketch comedy television series–In Living Color, the actor became best known for his energetic slapstick performances in movies such as The Mask, Liar Liar and many more. The icon has been in Hollywood for over 3 decades, and as he turns 50 today, we’re looking back at the best comic films by the star.

Photo Credit : Getty Images