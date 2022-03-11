Happy Birthday Jodie Comer: From Killing Eve to Free Guy, 6 best performances of the actress

Jodie Comer turns 28! The British actress is best known by the masses for her exceptional performance in the ongoing British spy thriller series Killing Eve alongside critically acclaimed actress Sandra Oh. Comer rose to fame with Killing Eve which came out in 2018 but her journey to success was not a cake piece by any means. Comer started acting in 2008 when she got her first on-screen guest appearance in a spin-off of the medical drama The Royal. Now, Comer is a well-established actress, loved by critics and fans alike. In 2019, Comer won the best actress award at BAFTA and in the same year got herself an Emmy honour for Outstanding Lead Actress as she wowed audiences with her portrayal of Villanelle in Killing Eve. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Jodie Comer's best performances on screen yet.
Comer portrays the character of Villanelle in this drama spy thriller. The story follows Eve (Sandra Oh) who gets recruited by an intelligence agency which puts her in Villainelle's path and even though her mission is to kill, the two women get tangled up in strange ways.
Inspired by a true story of a woman who defied a nation to save her pride. Jean de Carrouges's wife is attacked by Jacques Le Gris, a noble and she decides to not stay silent and raises her voice which leads to a duel till death.
Directed by Shawn Levy, this Ryan Reynolds starrer film is about the life of a video game background character who finds out the reality of his existence and takes it upon himself to become the main lead of the game.
This television film is based on the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the life of a caregiver and a patient who struggles with the early-onset Alzheimer's disease who form a bond together until the pandemic leaves their lives in chaos.
Adapted from the titular bestseller written by Philippa Gregory, this drama series is a follow-up to the miniseries The White Queen. This period drama is a tale that encompasses the story of power, love, family and betrayal. Comer plays the role of Elizabeth of York in the series.
Consists of three seasons, this drama is based on Rae Earl's My Fat Mad Teenage Diary. The story follows the life of Rae a teenage girl who suffers from body-image issues and mental health problems. When she comes back to "normal" life after spending four months in the psychiatric ward she reconnects with an old friend Chloe (Jodie Comer) and life takes a wide turn for Rae.
