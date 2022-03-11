Happy Birthday Jodie Comer: From Killing Eve to Free Guy, 6 best performances of the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer turns 28! The British actress is best known by the masses for her exceptional performance in the ongoing British spy thriller series Killing Eve alongside critically acclaimed actress Sandra Oh. Comer rose to fame with Killing Eve which came out in 2018 but her journey to success was not a cake piece by any means. Comer started acting in 2008 when she got her first on-screen guest appearance in a spin-off of the medical drama The Royal. Now, Comer is a well-established actress, loved by critics and fans alike. In 2019, Comer won the best actress award at BAFTA and in the same year got herself an Emmy honour for Outstanding Lead Actress as she wowed audiences with her portrayal of Villanelle in Killing Eve. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Jodie Comer's best performances on screen yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images