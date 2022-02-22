Happy Birthday Joe Alwyn: 6 rare facts about the actor and Taylor Swift's secret relationship

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn turns 31! The actor is known for his work in critically acclaimed movies like The Favourite and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Although in pop culture Joe's name has been tied to a certain miss Americana, Taylor Swift, for the past four years. However, there is very little of what we know about their relationship since both Joe and Taylor have made it explicitly clear that they want their coupledom to stay private. There has been scarcely any sighting of them in public except the extremely occasional pop-ups in award shows. According to most reports, it is estimated that the couple first started dating in late 2016 when Swift was spotted at the same Kings of Leon concert as Joe, though the two were never snapped together. Taylor sure took a wide left turn with this relationship as all her past ones were more publicized and mostly did not last long, unlike this one. Fans and netizens alike suspect that a marriage announcement will be dropped anytime soon, though there are some peas in the pod that believe the two lovebirds have already had a secret wedding unbeknownst to the general public. Scroll down further to uncover some exceptionally rare details about the remarkably private Joe Alwyn-Taylor Swift relationship.

Photo Credit : Getty Images