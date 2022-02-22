Happy Birthday Joe Alwyn: 6 rare facts about the actor and Taylor Swift's secret relationship

Joe Alwyn turns 31! The actor is known for his work in critically acclaimed movies like The Favourite and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Although in pop culture Joe's name has been tied to a certain miss Americana, Taylor Swift, for the past four years. However, there is very little of what we know about their relationship since both Joe and Taylor have made it explicitly clear that they want their coupledom to stay private. There has been scarcely any sighting of them in public except the extremely occasional pop-ups in award shows. According to most reports, it is estimated that the couple first started dating in late 2016 when Swift was spotted at the same Kings of Leon concert as Joe, though the two were never snapped together. Taylor sure took a wide left turn with this relationship as all her past ones were more publicized and mostly did not last long, unlike this one. Fans and netizens alike suspect that a marriage announcement will be dropped anytime soon, though there are some peas in the pod that believe the two lovebirds have already had a secret wedding unbeknownst to the general public. Scroll down further to uncover some exceptionally rare details about the remarkably private Joe Alwyn-Taylor Swift relationship.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Taylor Swift is known for sneaking in precious details of her real-life to her music, in one such similar feat, fans suspect that Taylor mentioned Joeamd her first meeting in her song Dress from the album Reputation. In the song, Tay sings, "Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached," both are surmised to have met in the Met Gala 2016 where Taylor's hair was indeed bleached and Joe's were trimmed in a buzz cut.
In 2017, Taylor hosted a private listening session for her fans where she told them that her track Gorgeous on the album Reputation was about Alwyn.
In 2018, the couple posted on their accounts clicks of both of them standing separately with a huge cactus. The couple though did not mention anything about each other on their respective accounts but the similarities were uncanny.
Photo Credit : Joe Alwyn Instagram, Taylor Swift Instagram
The couple's first sighting together ever as Swift bailed on the Grammy Awards to attend the BAFTA's afterparty with her boyfriend Joe. They escape a frenzy of photographers hand-in-hand.
In 2019, the couple was again spotted as were headed to a party after Swift's Saturday Night Live performance.
For a long time, fans theorized that the mysterious name William Bowery that Swift mentioned as a co-writer of two of her songs on the album Folklore was none other than Swift's secret romance Joe Alwyn. Later in Disney Plus' folklore: the long pond studio sessions, Taylor revealed that it was indeed Joe who co-wrote Exile and Betty on the album.