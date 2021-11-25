Happy Birthday Joel Kinnaman: 6 photos of the actor with Kelly Gale that scream true love

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Joel Kinnaman

The Suicide Squad star, Joel Kinnaman, announced his engagement to model Kelly Gale in an Instagram post in January 2021, sharing a photo from the romantic proposal. Since then, the star has posted numerous pictures with Kelly giving us all kinds of relationship goals. Kelly Gale was spotted for the first time with Joel Kinnaman in 2019 when they debuted as a couple on the red carpet. Gale also took to her Instagram stories in 2020, mentioning that the couple took a trip to Bali after just three dates where she realized he was the one she would be marrying. On the star's 42nd birthday, let's take a look at the top 6 best pictures of the couple that scream true love.

Photo Credit : Getty Images