Happy Birthday Joel Kinnaman: 6 photos of the actor with Kelly Gale that scream true love

Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:50 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Joel Kinnaman

    Happy Birthday Joel Kinnaman

    The Suicide Squad star, Joel Kinnaman, announced his engagement to model Kelly Gale in an Instagram post in January 2021, sharing a photo from the romantic proposal. Since then, the star has posted numerous pictures with Kelly giving us all kinds of relationship goals. Kelly Gale was spotted for the first time with Joel Kinnaman in 2019 when they debuted as a couple on the red carpet. Gale also took to her Instagram stories in 2020, mentioning that the couple took a trip to Bali after just three dates where she realized he was the one she would be marrying. On the star's 42nd birthday, let's take a look at the top 6 best pictures of the couple that scream true love.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    mushy picture

    When he posted a mushy picture on her birthday

    Happy birthday you delicious, drop-dead gorgeous, razor-sharp, kind, and loving love of my life, he captioned the adorable picture.

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    kissed for the camera

    When they kissed for the camera

    The duo kissed for the camera during their recent red carpet appearance.

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Fun time with Kelly

    Fun time with Kelly

    When he posted this goofy picture with Kelly and captioned it, "Felt cute might delete later."

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Vacationing in Malibu

    Vacationing in Malibu

    The couple posted this cute picture with the sunset from their trip to Malibu.

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    When Joel popped the question

    When Joel popped the question

    Even though the couple shares a 15-year age difference, it does not seem to pose a problem to them. Joel Kinnaman popped the question to the model in January 2021.

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Lemon challenge

    Lemon challenge

    The duo did this fun challenge together and we can't get over how adorable this video is.

    Photo Credit : Joel Kinnaman Instagram