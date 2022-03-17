Happy Birthday John Boyega: From Star Wars to Detroit, 6 best roles played by the actor

John Boyega is well-known for his portrayal of Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' as well as repeating the character in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' he received a 'BAFTA Rising Star Award.' However, he rose to prominence for his portrayal in the science-fiction comedy film 'Attack the Block.' He also acted in the drama film 'Junkhearts,' in which he played Jamal. On his 30th birthday, let's take a look back at some of his best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Detroit is a period-crime drama film set during the 1967 Detroit riots, in which a gang of renegade cops react to a complaint with payback rather than justice. Boyega plays Dismukes.
In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we watch the good people, known as the Resistance, fight the evil guys, known as the First Order, in dramatic fashion. This epic space opera is the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and it stars recurrent characters like as Han Solo and Princess Leia. Boyega plays Finn.
Rey, Finn, and Poe lead the Resistance against Kylo Ren and the First Order in the film. What follows is Kylo's redemption journey, as well as Rey's discovery that she is the granddaughter of the still-living Emperor Palpatine. Boyega plays Finn.
Attack the Block is a science fiction comedy action horror film about a bunch of fearless kids who equip themselves and band together to confront extraterrestrial invaders that have infiltrated their city.
Set in 2035, the film is a sequel to Pacific Rim and tells the story of Jake Pentecost, whose legendary father died to keep humanity safe.
Mae gets a position with The Circle, one of the world's largest technology businesses. When she becomes engaged in an experiment that has the potential to transform the world, she knows that it will have negative effects for mankind.