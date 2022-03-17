Happy Birthday John Boyega: From Star Wars to Detroit, 6 best roles played by the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday John Boyega

John Boyega is well-known for his portrayal of Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' as well as repeating the character in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' he received a 'BAFTA Rising Star Award.' However, he rose to prominence for his portrayal in the science-fiction comedy film 'Attack the Block.' He also acted in the drama film 'Junkhearts,' in which he played Jamal. On his 30th birthday, let's take a look back at some of his best roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images