Happy Birthday John Stamos: 6 interesting facts about the Full House alum

John Stamos turns 59! The actor is famously known for his recurring character in the family sitcom Full Houze where he played the beloved character of Jesse Katsopolis. Though he first gained recognition for his role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television daily soap General Hospital and even got nominated for a daytime Emmy Award thanks to the role. Scroll down further to check out some lesser-known favts about the famous actor.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor occasionally tours with the Beach Boys and even appeared in their video for "Kokomo" in 1988.
Stamos made his Broadway debut in 1995 in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
John Stamos has had a very fruitful professional life. He was awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 for his accomplishments on Broadway and television.
Early in his career, Stamos began flipping hamburgers for his father's Yellow Basket eatery. John was polishing his musical abilities while playing the drums for the marching band at John F. Kennedy High School while also flipping burgers.
Full House enthusiasts will be aware that Jesse, Stamos' character, is smitten with Elvis Presley. John Stamos is just as smitten with the singer in real life. He is responsible for the repeated tributes to Elvis Presley on the Full House television programme.
Even after the series' cancellation in 1995, John Stamos still keeps in touch with the Full House actors. He and Bob Saget remained very close friends until the latter passed away, and he has expressed his great support for Jodie Sweetin's efforts to aid those struggling with addiction.