Happy Birthday John Stamos: From Big Shot to Secrets of Eden, here are 6 of his must movies/series to watch

John Phillip Stamos is an American actor, producer, musician, comedian and singer. He first gained recognition for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television series General Hospital, for which he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He is widely known for his role in Full House and which lady in the 1980s and 1990s wasn't smitten with Full House's brilliant, comedic Uncle Jesse? Jesse, the Tanner girls' uncle, who cherished his hair and cared for it like a well-watered garden, was played by John Stamos, who captivated hearts across the globe. Later, he appeared in the medical drama ER as Dr. Tony Gates, as smoldering in a doctor's uniform as he was behind the piano and mike as a brilliant musician by trade in the Full House series. As the actor turns 58 today, we have a list of his best 6 movies/series to watch.
The movie focuses on John's role as Pastor Steven Drew's whose faith is shattered after one of his newly baptized members, Alice Hayward, is murdered by her abusive husband George.
A comedy-drama series available on hotstar. Despite being thoroughly predictable all through its 10 episodes from a sports-plot perspective, Big Shot, surprises and maintains its earnest, feel-good naïveté all through.
Born to Ride is a 1991 film in which Stamos plays Corporal Grady Westfall. The movie focuses on his role's newly converted motorcycle unit which has had a lot of experience riding horses, but not much riding motorcycles
My Man Is a Loser is a 2014 comedy film in which John Stamos plays Mike, a raunchy playboy.
The Two Mr. Kissels is a 2008 American made-for-television true crime drama film in which Stamos plays Andrew Kissel.
Full House is an American television sitcom in which John Stamos plays Jesse Katsopolis