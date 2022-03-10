Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: 6 memorable roles of the actor that simply won our hearts

Jon Hamm is one of those performers that you can't help but admire. On Mad Men, Hamm earned his big break as Don Draper, a talented, damaged, and mysterious advertising executive. While it is his most well-known part, he has had a successful cinema career as well. Hamm has the ability to play the main guy, but he isn't afraid to play supporting parts in exciting productions. He's also a versatile performer who appears at ease in a variety of roles. All of this has aided Hamm's appearance in a number of critically acclaimed films. On his 51st birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of his memorable roles.
Throughout his career, Hamm has acted in a number of high-profile films, but he will sometimes take on lesser ventures as well. Howl is a film about the renowned poet Alan Ginsberg (James Franco), his life, work, and the controversy that surrounded him. In an obscenity trial, Hamm portrays a lawyer who defends Ginsberg's work.
The A-Team is yet another effort to transfer a classic television programme to the big screen from the past. As a nefarious government officer, Hamm makes a brief appearance.
Hamm is most known for his tragic roles, but he has also shown that he has a genuine sense of humour. Kristen Wiig plays a lady who is overwhelmed by her obligations as maid of honour for her best friend's wedding, which swiftly devolves into a series of disasters. Wiig's nasty and arrogant friend with benefits is played by Hamm.
Hamm seems to be the ideal leading man for a motivational sports film like Million Dollar Arm. The film is based on a real tale about a sports agent (Hamm) who goes to India to recruit cricket players to become MLB pitchers.
Edgar Wright is a well-known filmmaker who is known for his comedic and lively flicks. Baby Driver was Wright's debut picture in the United States, and it depicts the tale of a getaway driver called Baby who utilises music to help his incredible accomplishments behind the wheel. Buddy, played by Hamm, is a robber who collaborates with Baby on several major heists.
Hamm isn't afraid to take on projects that deal with challenging subjects, as seen by his latest real-life drama The Report. Denis McDonough, the real-life White House Chief of Staff, is played by Hamm.