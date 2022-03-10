Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: 6 memorable roles of the actor that simply won our hearts

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is one of those performers that you can't help but admire. On Mad Men, Hamm earned his big break as Don Draper, a talented, damaged, and mysterious advertising executive. While it is his most well-known part, he has had a successful cinema career as well. Hamm has the ability to play the main guy, but he isn't afraid to play supporting parts in exciting productions. He's also a versatile performer who appears at ease in a variety of roles. All of this has aided Hamm's appearance in a number of critically acclaimed films. On his 51st birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of his memorable roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images