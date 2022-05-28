Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 6 underrated best performances of the actor

Many child stars struggle to achieve success in their adulthood, but Joseph Gordon-Levitt has managed to defy that pattern. He took a sabbatical from acting following a long part in 3rd Rock from the Sun, only to return as an adult better than before. On his 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his underrated roles.
Two years after first appearing in a Christopher Nolan movie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt teamed up with the director again. This time, it was for The Dark Knight Rises, which had the tall task of closing out Nolan's critically-acclaimed Batman trilogy.
The movie tells the true story of the unfair trial against a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors in the '60s. Gordon-Levitt is part of a tremendous cast in it as he portrays Richard Schultz, a prosecutor on the case who sees how wrong the whole thing is.
Another acclaimed director who Joseph Gordon-Levitt has worked with multiple times is Rian Johnson. Their relationship began in Johnson's 2005 directorial debut, Brick, and Gordon-Levitt has gone on to cameo in his other films, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Most people agree that the best film featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt from his early years was 10 Things I Hate About You. A modern retelling of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the film has gone on to become a staple of the decade.
The mystery film was met with widespread praise and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Joseph Gordon-Levitt isn't someone who appears physically in the movie and instead just has a cameo (it is a Rian Johnson film after all) voicing a character named Detective Hardrock.
The start of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's work with Christopher Nolan came in 2010's Inception. The film was a rare box office smash for something that isn't a sequel or part of an existing IP and nearly everyone understands what the concept of "inception" is because of it.
