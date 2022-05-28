Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 6 underrated best performances of the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Many child stars struggle to achieve success in their adulthood, but Joseph Gordon-Levitt has managed to defy that pattern. He took a sabbatical from acting following a long part in 3rd Rock from the Sun, only to return as an adult better than before. On his 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his underrated roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images