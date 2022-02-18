Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon Levitt: 6 UNMISSABLE movies by the actor

Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:31 AM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 1

    Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon Levitt

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns 41! The actor has many great movies under his belt. From the classic rom-com 500 Days of Summer to the detective thriller Knives Out, Levitt has given us many masterpieces. The actor has received five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he also won the Young Artist Award for the drama indie film A River Runs Through It. Levitt started his acting career at the age of four in a The Wizard of Oz musical where he played the role of Scarecrow. Soon, Levitt switched gears and started getting callbacks for roles in commercials. He starred in many made-for-television films at the age of six, he even took on a role in the Disney film Angels in the Outfield. Levitt after a while of working realised that working in good movies mattered so he changed his plans and started featuring in "good" movies, some of which were Brick, Mysterious Skin and Latter Days. Scroll down further to celebrate Joseph Gordon-Levitt's birthday with some of his best movies.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 2

    10 Things I Hate About You

    This movie does not need much introduction as it is one of the best teenage rom-coms of all time. Levitt plays a supporting role in this movie and portrays the character of Cameron James.

    Photo Credit : Touchstone Pictures

  • 3 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 3

    Don Jon

    Written and directed by Levitt this movie stars him beside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore. The film follows the life of a porn addict who has never had a real relationship but things change when he meets Babara (Scarlet).

    Photo Credit : Relativity Media

  • 4 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 4

    500 Days of Summer

    This movie has been on every best-romcom list, to say the least. Directed by Marc Webb, in the movie Levitt essays the role of Tom Hansen.

    Photo Credit : Searchlight Pictures YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 5

    Looper

    This 2012 sci-fi action thriller stars Levitt beside highly acclaimed actress Emily Blunt and is all about time travel and its negative side effects.

    Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 6

    Knives Out

    Directed by Rian Johnson, this detective crime-thriller stars Chris Evans and Daniel Craig alongside Levitt. It revolves around a murder and a family in which every member is a suspect.

    Photo Credit : Lionsgate

  • 7 / 7
    Joseph Gordon Levitt 7

    50/50

    Levitt was lauded for his role as Adam in this movie. The movie follows the life of Adam who gets diagnosed with spinal cancer and then battles the heinous disease and in the process learns the value of love and friendship.

    Photo Credit : Summit Entertainment