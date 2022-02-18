Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon Levitt: 6 UNMISSABLE movies by the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns 41! The actor has many great movies under his belt. From the classic rom-com 500 Days of Summer to the detective thriller Knives Out, Levitt has given us many masterpieces. The actor has received five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he also won the Young Artist Award for the drama indie film A River Runs Through It. Levitt started his acting career at the age of four in a The Wizard of Oz musical where he played the role of Scarecrow. Soon, Levitt switched gears and started getting callbacks for roles in commercials. He starred in many made-for-television films at the age of six, he even took on a role in the Disney film Angels in the Outfield. Levitt after a while of working realised that working in good movies mattered so he changed his plans and started featuring in "good" movies, some of which were Brick, Mysterious Skin and Latter Days. Scroll down further to celebrate Joseph Gordon-Levitt's birthday with some of his best movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images