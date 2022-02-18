Happy Birthday Joseph Gordon Levitt: 6 UNMISSABLE movies by the actor

Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns 41! The actor has many great movies under his belt. From the classic rom-com 500 Days of Summer to the detective thriller Knives Out, Levitt has given us many masterpieces. The actor has received five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he also won the Young Artist Award for the drama indie film A River Runs Through It. Levitt started his acting career at the age of four in a The Wizard of Oz musical where he played the role of Scarecrow. Soon, Levitt switched gears and started getting callbacks for roles in commercials. He starred in many made-for-television films at the age of six, he even took on a role in the Disney film Angels in the Outfield. Levitt after a while of working realised that working in good movies mattered so he changed his plans and started featuring in "good" movies, some of which were Brick, Mysterious Skin and Latter Days. Scroll down further to celebrate Joseph Gordon-Levitt's birthday with some of his best movies.
This movie does not need much introduction as it is one of the best teenage rom-coms of all time. Levitt plays a supporting role in this movie and portrays the character of Cameron James.
Written and directed by Levitt this movie stars him beside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore. The film follows the life of a porn addict who has never had a real relationship but things change when he meets Babara (Scarlet).
This movie has been on every best-romcom list, to say the least. Directed by Marc Webb, in the movie Levitt essays the role of Tom Hansen.
This 2012 sci-fi action thriller stars Levitt beside highly acclaimed actress Emily Blunt and is all about time travel and its negative side effects.
Directed by Rian Johnson, this detective crime-thriller stars Chris Evans and Daniel Craig alongside Levitt. It revolves around a murder and a family in which every member is a suspect.
Levitt was lauded for his role as Adam in this movie. The movie follows the life of Adam who gets diagnosed with spinal cancer and then battles the heinous disease and in the process learns the value of love and friendship.
