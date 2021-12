1 / 6

Happy Birthday Jude Law

Born David Jude Heyworth Law aka Jude Law turns 49 today! After making his debut in Gattaca (1997), with Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, there was no looking back. Over his 24 years in Hollywood, the actor has blessed us with several remarkable hit films. As a tribute to the English actor, we’re looking at five unmissable films by the Golden Globe-winner.

Photo Credit : Getty Images