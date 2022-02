1 / 6

Julia Garner Birthday

Julia Garner is celebrating her 28th birthday today! In honour of the actress’ special day, we’re looking back at a few theatrical gems she has blessed us within the last few years. From her stellar performance in Modern Love to the soon to be released Inventing Anna on Netflix–Julia Garner’s career has blown up these last few years. The actress even won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in Ozark.

Photo Credit : Netflix