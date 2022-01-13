Happy Birthday Julia Louis-Dreyfus: From Veep to Seinfeld, here are 6 best roles played by the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her eighth Emmy nomination for her role as Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep. She is well-known for her roles on Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld, and The New Adventures of Old Christine. Louis-Dreyfus finished her run on the political comedy Veep in 2019. The actress has also appeared in films such as Picture Paris and Enough Said, but she is most known for her role as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. Her acting prowess may be shown in a variety of different roles. Today, on her 61st birthday, let's take a look back at 6 of her best roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images