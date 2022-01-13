Happy Birthday Julia Louis-Dreyfus: From Veep to Seinfeld, here are 6 best roles played by the actress

Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her eighth Emmy nomination for her role as Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep. She is well-known for her roles on Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld, and The New Adventures of Old Christine. Louis-Dreyfus finished her run on the political comedy Veep in 2019. The actress has also appeared in films such as Picture Paris and Enough Said, but she is most known for her role as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. Her acting prowess may be shown in a variety of different roles. Today, on her 61st birthday, let's take a look back at 6 of her best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In the indie romantic comedy Enough Said, Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Eva. She is a divorcee in her forties, a single mother of a teenage daughter, and a masseuse by profession. Enough Said is the narrative of Eva and Albert's middle-aged romantic relationship (The Late James Gandolfini). Eva and Albert have a lot in common: they are both divorced parents with teenage kids who are set to be empty nesters.
Woody Allen, who portrays a writer in Deconstructing Harry, is at a loss for new ideas and inspiration for his next book. As a result, he unethically obtains real-life stories about his buddies. Harry collects items from his buddies and discards them when he's through. In the novel, Harry's fictitious character (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is having an affair with her sister's husband Ken (Richard Benjamin).
Margo Chester (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her husband Todd (Nicholas Guest) discover the Griswolds homestead. Margo's lone wish for Christmas is for Clark to fall and shatter his neck. Their hostility for the obnoxious Griswolds keeps the spirit of the Christmas film alive.
Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina as the United States of America's Vice President. Her team and her are juggling the day-to-day struggle of making a difference. Louis-Dreyfus shines as an anti-heroine in the most amusing scenario. Veep is the creation of Armando Iannucci and is the polar opposite of the country's Executive-House of Cards or The West Wing.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' other TV credits include the popular series Arrested Development from the 2000s. Maggie Lizer, a prosecutor on the programme, was played by her. Maggie is certain that the profession of a lawyer is that of a liar. She's always had a trick or two under her sleeve to win over the judges.
Julia's most noteworthy performances are Veep and The New Adventures of Old Christine, but to her fans, she will always remain Elaine Benes. Elaine is simply too legendary to allow anything else get in the way of her breaking the Seinfeld curse.