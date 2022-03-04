Happy Birthday Julie Bowen: 6 must-watch movies from the Modern Family alum

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen turns 52! The actress is famously known for playing the role of Claire Dunphy in the ABC superhit sitcom Modern Family. Although now Bowen has made a name for herself in the Primetime TV world, her first steps were not as steady. She started small with her first steps on TV with occasional roles in soap operas and other series like Loving in 1992 and a college drama Class of '96 where she appeared in one of the episodes of the show. Bowen soon hit it big with her first lead role in the television film Runaway Daughters after just a year. She then went on to star in several films like Multiplicity and An American Werewolf in Paris. Her most lauded role before she blew up with Modern Family was Carol Vessey in the TV series Ed starring beside Tom Cavanagh as his romantic interest on the show. Bowen has been critically acclaimed for essaying the character of Claire Dunphy and has earned six Emmy nominations for the role throughout the years, two out of which she won. Scroll down further to have a look at some of Julie Bowen's must-watch movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images