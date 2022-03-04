Happy Birthday Julie Bowen: 6 must-watch movies from the Modern Family alum

Julie Bowen turns 52! The actress is famously known for playing the role of Claire Dunphy in the ABC superhit sitcom Modern Family. Although now Bowen has made a name for herself in the Primetime TV world, her first steps were not as steady. She started small with her first steps on TV with occasional roles in soap operas and other series like Loving in 1992 and a college drama Class of '96 where she appeared in one of the episodes of the show. Bowen soon hit it big with her first lead role in the television film Runaway Daughters after just a year. She then went on to star in several films like Multiplicity and An American Werewolf in Paris. Her most lauded role before she blew up with Modern Family was Carol Vessey in the TV series Ed starring beside Tom Cavanagh as his romantic interest on the show. Bowen has been critically acclaimed for essaying the character of Claire Dunphy and has earned six Emmy nominations for the role throughout the years, two out of which she won. Scroll down further to have a look at some of Julie Bowen's must-watch movies.
A 1996 comedy classic, the movie follows the story of the titular character Happy played by Adam Sandler who applies his Hockey prowess on the golf course to win back his grandmother's house. Bowen essays the role of Virginia Venit in the movie.
This 2021 Netflix original is set in 1999 where 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) finds her late parents' only trace left, a mixtape. She starts her journey to live like her parents with a pair of mismatched friends. Bowen plays the role of Gail in the movie who is Beverly's only caregiver.
This comedy follows the story of three friends and their horrible bosses who they want to kill. The group sets off on a mission to kill until everything goes wrong. In the film, Bowen only has a supporting role as Rhonda Harken who is Dave Harken's (Kevin Spacey) wife.
A recent release on HBO Max, this movie is about the coming of age story of Vada (Jenna Ortega) who has to navigate through the trauma that comes with loss and the confusion of growing up as she keeps up with life. Bowen in the thrilling tale essays the role of Vada's mother Patricia Cavell.
This comedy/drama classic stars Bowen in her first lead role as Angie who's helping her friend Mary (Holly Fields) catch up with her boyfriend who on finding out she is pregnant leaves her to join the Navy.
Another old classic, this 1996 comedy sci-fi dips its claws deep in the quintessential clone trope. Starring Michael Keaton as Doug Kinney aka the guy who clones himself over and over and ends up with a mess. The film casts Bowen in the role of Robin.
