Happy Birthday Justin Hartley: 6 interesting facts about the This Is Us actor that you must know

American actor Justin Hartley, who portrays Kevin Pearson on the award-winning drama series This Is Us, has mostly captured America's hearts after becoming a Tuesday night favourite. With a terrific grin and a lovely demeanour to match, Kevin Pearson's character has become one that people are not only starting to feel attracted to, but also beginning to comprehend. From the beginning of his acting career to set pranks, Justin Hartley has never shied away from exploring the greatest (and sometimes worst) sides of what it means to be a person via his role. Fans of This Is Us, take note: on his 45th birthday, here are 6 facts about your favourite character you may not have known.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Despite his fight with alcoholism, a failed marriage, and a few Hollywood mess-ups, Justin Hartley has revealed that he actually finds "relief" in his character's complicated past. He states, "Not to sound twisted, but I was a little relieved because [...] season one was building up to something; A crescendo like, ‘What’s going to happen to this guy?’"
Hartley, like Kevin, is no stranger to the spotlight, much like his television persona. Hartley has always enjoyed performing and working in the entertainment sector, from daytime soap operas to primetime television. However, many people are unaware that Hartley is also a writer and director
Everyone who watches This Is Us understands that at the conclusion of an episode, everything you thought you knew about your favourite family's tale may be entirely flipped on its head. That being said, the "no spoilers" policy for This Is Us viewers on the West Coast (who always get the most recent airing of the programme) is big – but not for Hartley. Though not on purpose, Hartley likes to hint at subtle messages and sequences that sort of give away what's going to be presented in an episode in interviews and on-camera appearances.
Kevin starts to cope with his drinking issue by going to treatment in the second season of the show. While viewing the show, one may believe that the facility appeared like a truly safe haven. This might make sense if Kevin were a Hollywood celebrity, but in reality, it's the location of Hartley's wedding.
Both of Kevin's siblings, Randall and Kate, have their own children on the show. Kevin, affectionately known as Uncle Kevin by all of them, has started to assume the position of someone who is always available as a babysitter, helping hand, or support system to his nieces and nephews. This may be an easy role for Hartley to play given he has a daughter in real life. Isabella is her name, and since Hartley's programme is so popular with reviewers, she is often his red-carpet date at award shows.
It's safe to assume that many of Hartley's admirers and followers are drawn from the This Is Us fan base, who can identify to his honest yet painful experience. Despite the fact that he has yet to receive an award for his work as Kevin Pearson, we are virtually certain that an accolade is on its way.