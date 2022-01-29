Happy Birthday Justin Hartley: 6 interesting facts about the This Is Us actor that you must know

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Justin Hartley

American actor Justin Hartley, who portrays Kevin Pearson on the award-winning drama series This Is Us, has mostly captured America's hearts after becoming a Tuesday night favourite. With a terrific grin and a lovely demeanour to match, Kevin Pearson's character has become one that people are not only starting to feel attracted to, but also beginning to comprehend. From the beginning of his acting career to set pranks, Justin Hartley has never shied away from exploring the greatest (and sometimes worst) sides of what it means to be a person via his role. Fans of This Is Us, take note: on his 45th birthday, here are 6 facts about your favourite character you may not have known.

Photo Credit : Getty Images