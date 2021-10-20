Happy Birthday Kamala Harris: 6 times the US Vice President inspired us with her views on leadership

Kamala Harris has been an inspiration for many young people all over the world who admire her spirit and boldness, as she never shies away from breaking barriers. "Anyone who claims to be a leader must speak like a leader. That means speaking with integrity and truth," she once noted. The United States of America's Vice President was born in California to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She graduated from Howard University and the University of California's Hastings College of Law. Harris' success is one for the history books, as she became the second Black woman and the first South Asian-American elected to the United States of America's Senate. In 2021, Harris was elected as the US Vice President, while being the first woman, Black person, and South Asian-American to hold the office. Yes, Harris' confidence, positivity and charisma have motivated the youth to take challenging steps in their lives as well. Her quotes on empowerment, leadership and life have proved to be major confidence boosters, and we cannot thank her enough for her inspirational words. On the occasion of Kamala Harris' 57th birthday, we take a look at some of the most encouraging quotes that have made her one of the most motivational speakers of all times:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Kamala Harris refused to be interrupted amid the 2020 Vice Presidential debate when the then-Vice President of the US Mike Pence had a face-off with then-candidate Kamala Harris. "Mr Vice President, I'm speaking," Harris stated, as she didn't allow Pence to cut her off in the middle of the debate.
"At every step of the way, I've been guided by the words I spoke from the first time I stood in a courtroom: Kamala Harris, For the People," Kamala Harris noted, during her acceptance speech after being elected as the US Vice President in 2021. Adding to that, Harris gave a powerful speech on her ideologies as a politician in the US. "I've fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I've fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks, and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one," she said.
Harris has always fought against racism. During her speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), Harris noted that the COVID-19 virus disproportionately affects Indigenous, Latino and Black people. “This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism,” she said. “This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other. We’ve gotta do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law. Because none of us are free, until all of us are free," she added.
“What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters," Kamala Harris told Marie Claire in 2019. She has constantly uplifted the youth with her powerful messages of leadership and empowerment.
In an interview with Elle, Harris said, "Optimism is the fuel driving every fight I’ve been in." She encouraged the youth to keep a positive mindset in life.