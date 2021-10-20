Happy Birthday Kamala Harris: 6 times the US Vice President inspired us with her views on leadership

1 / 6

Kamala Harris' inspiration quotes

Kamala Harris has been an inspiration for many young people all over the world who admire her spirit and boldness, as she never shies away from breaking barriers. "Anyone who claims to be a leader must speak like a leader. That means speaking with integrity and truth," she once noted. The United States of America's Vice President was born in California to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She graduated from Howard University and the University of California's Hastings College of Law. Harris' success is one for the history books, as she became the second Black woman and the first South Asian-American elected to the United States of America's Senate. In 2021, Harris was elected as the US Vice President, while being the first woman, Black person, and South Asian-American to hold the office. Yes, Harris' confidence, positivity and charisma have motivated the youth to take challenging steps in their lives as well. Her quotes on empowerment, leadership and life have proved to be major confidence boosters, and we cannot thank her enough for her inspirational words. On the occasion of Kamala Harris' 57th birthday, we take a look at some of the most encouraging quotes that have made her one of the most motivational speakers of all times:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES