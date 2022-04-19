Happy Birthday Kate Hudson: 6 best movies of the actress that you can't miss

Kate Hudson has been a mainstay of Hollywood movies since her debut in the late 1990s. She has become the queen of romantic comedies in many respects, and her yellow-dressed Andie in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is genuinely legendary. However, although Hudson may be best known for performances like this one, she has had a diverse career. Hudson has played the horror film heroine, the ribbon-dancing panda, and even Cassandra July in Glee for a little time. On her 43rd birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best movies.
Kate Hudson played Andie Anderson in the 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, with Matthew McConaughey as Benjamin Barry, in one of her most famous roles. Andie works as a writer for a women's magazine, while Ben works in advertising. Andie and Ben meet, and with extremely contradictory ulterior objectives, they begin a love relationship with the goal of each proving a point.
The Reluctant Fundamentalist, a 2012 political thriller drama based on the book of the same name, follows Changez Khan, a Pakistani man in America, as he strives for success on Wall Street. Liev Schreiber plays the journalist who interviews Khan in the film. Riz Ahmed's character, Khan, works for Underwood Samson and is in a relationship with Kate Hudson's character, Erica, a photographer. Khan's ambition is jeopardized when one of his colleagues is abducted.
Kate Hudson plays Mei Mei, a resident of Panda Village, in the third chapter of the Kung Fu Panda series, Kung Fu Panda 3. Mei Mei starts to flirt with Po, the primary character portrayed by Jack Black, as soon as she meets him.
Deepwater Horizon, a 2016 film based on the real-life occurrence of the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, starring Mark Wahlberg as Mike Williams, the chief electronics technician, and Kate Hudson as his wife.
Marshall, a 2017 biographical legal drama, follows lawyer Thurgood Marshall as he battles racial injustice. Chadwick Boseman plays the lead character, Marshall, alongside Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson in supporting parts.
Kate Hudson played Penny Lane in the 2000 comedy-drama Almost Famous, one of her early appearances. Among those who appeared in the film were Billy Crudup and Frances McDormand. Patrick Fugit stars as adolescent journalist William Miller in the film.
