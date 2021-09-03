Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves: From Ted to John Wick, here are 6 of his best roles

Some individuals think Keanu Reeves is a one-dimensional performer. But this couldn't be farther from the truth. From romantic comedies to historical dramas, Reeves' career is filled with evidence that he is much more than simply a cute guy with really good hair. His filmography is unlike that of virtually any other A-list celebrity on the world. He's done everything and, for the most part, done it well. Along the way, he's gotten to portray some of the greatest characters on the globe in some of the most famous action and sci-fi flicks. But, on top of that, Reeves has been content to dabble in some strange and fascinating films throughout the years, some more well-known than others. So, on the actor's 57th birthday, we have listed 6 of his best roles.
Reeves portrays the boyfriend of Plimpton's teenage character, Julie, in Ron Howard's 1989 comedy-drama. The performance had heart and was one of the first to showcase Reeves' acting skills.
Reeves stars as the title character in this 1995 cyberpunk action thriller, a man with a cybernetic brain implant that can store information too sensitive to send over the internet
The film, dubbed a sleeper success, won two Academy Awards, and Reeves was praised for his "excellent performance" alongside Bullock and Dennis Hopper.
In 1997, Reeves wore a suit and tie for this role as a successful young lawyer who discovers that the boss of a big New York company he joins (played by Al Pacino) is really the Devil.
Playing this character in three films, John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and the just-released John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, once again solidified Reeves’ position as one of the world’s best action stars.
Reeves will always be identified with the character of Neo, a computer programmer who finds mankind is trapped within a virtual world inside a dystopian future, which is still his greatest and finest part (though John Wick is steadily creeping up to become his most successful series).