Happy Birthday Keira Knightley: 6 best red carpet moments of the actress that prove her style is timeless

Keira Knightley is the reigning period drama queen. Among current favourites such as Bend It Like Beckham and Love, Actually, the actress has taken a slew of classic literature's most famous storylines to the big screen, radically transforming timeless characters such as Elizabeth Bennett and Anna Karenina, to mention a few. It's not an easy task. Keira is recognised for her lavish, ornate historical attire on-screen (corsets and all). Off-screen, she's a style star in her own right and, in our view, one of the decade's most underappreciated. Keira embraced the low-rise like no other at the turn of the century. By the end of the decade, she and stylist Leith Clark had pioneered haute-twee fashion in wispy dresses by Chanel and Rodarte. Here's a look back at Keira's most iconic red carpet styles.
Keira has also been the face of Chanel on the red carpet, donning the fashion house's modest designs from TIFF to Venice and back. This is one of the actress's most memorable Chanel looks: an introduction to Keira's twee phase, wrapped in a lovely pink bow.
Keira returned to her beloved plunging neckline in 2007, this time on the Atonement red carpet in an ethereal, rosette-bedecked Rodarte gown. Keira's new haute-twee style was created by stylist Leith Clark, the creator and editor of 00s twee bible Lula.
Keira donned another of Rodarte's fantasy confections, this time from the label's SS08 collection, to the second stop on Atonement's premiere itinerary.
Keira Knightley arrives to the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Keira Knightley attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center.
Keira Knightley attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at The Ballroom of Claridges