Happy Birthday Keira Knightley: 6 best red carpet moments of the actress that prove her style is timeless

Happy Birthday Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley is the reigning period drama queen. Among current favourites such as Bend It Like Beckham and Love, Actually, the actress has taken a slew of classic literature's most famous storylines to the big screen, radically transforming timeless characters such as Elizabeth Bennett and Anna Karenina, to mention a few. It's not an easy task. Keira is recognised for her lavish, ornate historical attire on-screen (corsets and all). Off-screen, she's a style star in her own right and, in our view, one of the decade's most underappreciated. Keira embraced the low-rise like no other at the turn of the century. By the end of the decade, she and stylist Leith Clark had pioneered haute-twee fashion in wispy dresses by Chanel and Rodarte. Here's a look back at Keira's most iconic red carpet styles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images